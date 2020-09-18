Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky churches reporting ‘several' positive COVID-19 cases

(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Jamie Hughes, the pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Garner, Ky., released a statement regarding COVID-19 cases associated with the church.

In a Facebook post, it said that those who attended a wedding held at the church Saturday, September 12, or attend the 2 p.m. service Sunday, September 13, may have been exposed to COVID-19. The post says several in attendance became symptomatic on Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

Hughes said several tests have come back positive and that the church has taken every precaution since the beginning and will continue to do so.

The church is working with the health department and doctors and will be in full compliance with their request.

There will be no in-person services for the next two weeks, but online services can be viewed on Facebook.

The church is asking that if you show any symptoms of COVID-19 to seek medical help.

The Kentucky River District Health Department also said if you attended services on Sunday, September 13 at Roark Pentecostal Holiness Church in Leslie County, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Roark Pentecostal Holiness Church also canceled services for the next two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

