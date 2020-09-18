Concerns arise as flu-season approaches

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday the Beshear family and American Sign Language interpreter Virginia Moore emphasized the importance of getting flu shots this year by getting them themselves.

Gov. Beshear said, “The availability and affordability of the vaccine make it easier than ever to protect yourself and your family, which is especially important this year as we continue to battle COVID-19.”

First Lady Britainy Beshear said it is especially important for kids in school since a lot of schools are reopening. “I sincerely encourage parents to get their school-age children vaccinated. Doing so will help reduce the spread of the virus. No time is a good time to be sick, but right now is an especially bad time. Kentuckians are making sacrifices to safely return to the classroom and be able to safely participate in more family-oriented and social events, and the flu could block the progress we’ve worked so hard for.”

The governor said the medical community fears a “twindemic” this year if the flu gets bad on top of COVID-19.

Dr. Stack also reminds people that it takes a few weeks after receiving a vaccination for the body to develop immunity, therefore the sooner the better.

He also expressed that although a flu shot will not prevent COVID-19, they do reduce the number of people in need of hospitalization.

“Also, if you get sick with the flu and have to go to the doctor or hospital, it may not be possible to quickly determine that you have the flu, not COVID-19, which could lead to extra uncertainty and testing,” Dr. Stack noted.

He also said a double infection is possible and a person could end up with the flu and COVID-19.

