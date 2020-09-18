Advertisement

Community rallying for donations after fire destroys Pike County home

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thacker family lost everything Tuesday when a fire tore through their home in the Grapevine community of Pike County.

Bryttnee Thacker said she was boiling eggs and preparing her daughters for the day ahead when she heard popping noises coming from the kitchen. She quickly saw flames, discovering that one wall in their kitchen was engulfed. She made sure her daughters left the home, using the safety plan they set in place, and when she realized the flames were too much to extinguish on her own she exited as well.

“My first instinct was just to get my babies out,” she said. “But then you know you watch. Everything that you’ve worked for is gone.”

The family’s clothes, toys and memories were all lost to the flames.

“It makes me realize how fortunate. And how much that you take for granted throughout the years when you don’t have anything.”

But Bryttnee says they are lucky to still have each other.

“We’ve just we’ve lost everything. But I’m so thankful that we still have each other. You know, it could’ve been worse," she said. “We’ll never get back what we had. But we’re so thankful for what we have now.”

The community is working to help them recover. Bryttnee’s husband Timmy works for Rural King and the business has placed a donation drop box in its lobby for people to leave items for the family. The store’s service desk is also accepting monetary donations.

“He’s one of our family. We don’t want to see anybody here go through hard times, and this is one of the hardest," said Timmy’s co-worker Barry Lawson. “And anything that this store as a family can do to help him. Get him back. Get him back to work, get him happy, healthy, and comfortable again.”

Johns Creek School, where Bryttnee works in the Head Start program, has also reached out to the family. She said Principal Chad Thompson was on site almost immediately to lend a hand and the school’s Family Resources and Youth Services Center donated clothing, food and more to help ease the family’s burden.

Donations are also being accepted at the school. Clothing sizes are listed here.

