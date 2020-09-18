Advertisement

Commonwealth Attorney: Third person involved in Wise County cemetery shooting sentenced

Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority
Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The final person charged in relation to a fatal February shooting at a Wise County cemetery has been sentenced.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports a news release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp states William Mattias Mills, 36, of Coeburn, was convicted on Thursday of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony.

Mills was sentenced to five years in a penitentiary with two years suspended.

The release says he is currently serving a 12-month sentence for a misdemeanor conviction of assault and battery from earlier in 2020.

After serving his three-year sentence, Mills will be required to complete five years of probation.

Latest News

News

Baptist Health Corbin receives $1 million grant to help combat opioid, substance abuse

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials with one local hospital plan to use a three-year grant to help combat opioid and substance abuse in two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Regional

Tips, reminders for parents during Baby Safety Month

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
While most of this seems like common sense, officials say COVID-19 has us distracted and bad things can happen in the blink of an eye.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Amazing stretch of weather on the way

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of another week and into one of the best forecasts we’ve had in some time.

State

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

Latest News

News

Eastern Kentucky natives return home for Jenny Wiley Amphitheater show

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

State

Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

State

Family, friends honor MCHS football player Emanuel Prewitt who drowned at Lake Herrington

Updated: 2 hours ago
Family, friends honor MCHS football player Emanuel Prewitt who drowned at Lake Herrington

News

As schools go remote, Knott County turns to large classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Knott County Sportsplex is serving as a place to assist with virtual learning.

News

Harlan County Chamber of Commerce hosts its second bi-annual candidate forum 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11