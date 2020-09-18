Commonwealth Attorney: Third person involved in Wise County cemetery shooting sentenced

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The final person charged in relation to a fatal February shooting at a Wise County cemetery has been sentenced.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports a news release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp states William Mattias Mills, 36, of Coeburn, was convicted on Thursday of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony.

Mills was sentenced to five years in a penitentiary with two years suspended.

The release says he is currently serving a 12-month sentence for a misdemeanor conviction of assault and battery from earlier in 2020.

After serving his three-year sentence, Mills will be required to complete five years of probation.