Big Sandy Community and Technical College leaders excited as in-person classes continue

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Sandy Community and Technical College reached one month of in-person classes since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“That made all the difference, you know when you’re rattling around in these buildings, and we’re just preparing, it’s like waiting for Christmas,” said Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Denise King.

The new semester of in-person classes began in August. Being one month in, college leaders said students and staff still follow health guidelines.

“How serious the students are who are coming to campus, they’re making a real commitment because they’re wearing their masks, they’re doing the things that are necessary and that gives them a real focus," said Dr. King.

Classrooms remain socially distant and signs remind those on the campus of the health guidelines.

“I know a lot of times when things carry on for a while, people do get lax and we do have to remind them that they do need to comply with the rules," said President and CEO, Dr. Sherry Zylka.

College officials reported six cases of COVID-19 with three of those on campus.

“They have to stay out 14 days and then come back, I think there is a certification note that they sign saying that it’s been an X number of days since they were last exposed or had the symptoms," added Dr. Zylka.

The three individuals on campus who are back after quarantining and testing negative. As of Friday, the college has zero COVID-19 cases on campus.

“We have a check-in that all employees have to do every morning, and you answer four simple questions as well as emailing it to your supervisor, and they cross-reference that with the list that they have of people that may have been affected," said Dr. Zylka.

