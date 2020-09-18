Baptist Health Corbin receives $1 million grant to help combat opioid, substance abuse

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one local hospital plan to use a three-year grant to help combat opioid and substance abuse in two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Baptist Health Corbin was recently awarded $1 million from the Department for Health and Human Services (HHS).

In a collaborative effort, officials from the hospital have teamed up with Cumberland River Behavioral Health to assist people in Knox and Whitley County. Pregnant women who come into the hospital’s Emergency Department seeking treatment will be the primary focus of the initiative.

“Families in Knox and Whitley counties have been greatly impacted by substance abuse, compounding other major life stressors such as poverty, chronic unemployment and now, the novel coronavirus.” said Chris Holcomb, Baptist Health’s System Vice President.

Programs included in the effort will include:

-Prenatal care for pregnant women with substance abuse history

-Helping those who come through the hospital Emergency Department (ED) with substance or opioid abuse issues.

-Expand needle exchange and drug take back efforts.

-Training and education for primary care physicians and behavioral health providers.

-Target prevention efforts to community and family members plus expand Project Fit America.

