Advertisement

ATV ride to benefit Trooper Island while honoring former State Trooper

Tim Moore Memorial Ride costs $20 per ATV
By Will Puckett
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2009 the family of former Kentucky State Trooper Tim Moore started a memorial ride in his honor.

Later in 2015 Kentucky State Police Post 13 teamed up with the Moore family to hold a ride in his honor while also benefitting Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island.

“We’re really doing a service for our children and for our children, and to me anytime we can come together as police employees and just as local citizens it’s just the right thing to do and it’s just always a benefit and a joy,” said former Kentucky State Trooper Jody Sims.

Sims organizes the ride for Post 13 and now is working with Troopers from his old post and Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson to continue helping out Trooper Island.

“It just shows how important the island is and bottom line it’s about kids. It’s about kids who are less fortunate having the opportunity in the summer to go to cam and enjoy activities they normally wouldn’t get to enjoy at home and an opportunity to see troopers in a way they may not normally see when they’re at home,” said Sims.

The location of the ride is at the Knott County Mine Made Adventure Park.

Just a reminder that Saturday, September 26th The Tim Moore Memorial Trooper Island Camp Fundraising Ride is taking...

Posted by Mine Made Adventure Park and Campground on Thursday, September 17, 2020

“You can just see it’s just amazing and you see what Gods. Earth is and just being out in nature and it can be therapeutic and it’s a way to get away from the hustle and bustle for some,” added Sims.

For Dobson, this is the perfect opportunity to bring people into the region, show off the county’s crown jewel, and help give back.

“What better way to utilize this area we have here than to have fundraisers to help children,” said Dobson.

Dobson and his family often ride the trails themselves and when he pitches it to people, he has one recommendation.

“Just wear your old clothes cuz you’re gonna get muddy you’re gonna get dirty you’re gonna have a lot of fun. You’re gonna see a lot of beauty and what these mountains really hold,” said Dobson.

Registration for the ride starts at 9:00 a.m. and costs $20.00 per ATV. Shirts can also be purchased for $15.00.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Gray Television’s primetime election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren, includes interviews with President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

News

Knott County Sportsplex turned into classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Big Sandy Community and Technical College receives more than $100,000 in grant money

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Congressman Hal Rogers applauds the Big Sandy Community and Technical College for earning a $124,654 competitive grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

News

The battle continues for former clients of Eric C. Conn 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

The battle continues for former clients of Eric C. Conn 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hazard Middle School teacher and personal trainer takes virtual to another level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Britta Maggard's current competition bringing a whole new meaning to fitness.

News

'Here we go’: The battle continues for former clients of Eric C. Conn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
After five years of back-and-forth, former clients of Eric C. Conn are still fighting to keep their benefits.

News

Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky receives $800,000 federal grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The grant will be used to fund a new program called "Moon, Mars and Beyond, Gateway to Tomorrow."

News

Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders

News

Hazard native opens second store front in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Plans began in January of 2019 to make his vision a realty,