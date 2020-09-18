ATV ride to benefit Trooper Island while honoring former State Trooper

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2009 the family of former Kentucky State Trooper Tim Moore started a memorial ride in his honor.

Later in 2015 Kentucky State Police Post 13 teamed up with the Moore family to hold a ride in his honor while also benefitting Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island.

“We’re really doing a service for our children and for our children, and to me anytime we can come together as police employees and just as local citizens it’s just the right thing to do and it’s just always a benefit and a joy,” said former Kentucky State Trooper Jody Sims.

Sims organizes the ride for Post 13 and now is working with Troopers from his old post and Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson to continue helping out Trooper Island.

“It just shows how important the island is and bottom line it’s about kids. It’s about kids who are less fortunate having the opportunity in the summer to go to cam and enjoy activities they normally wouldn’t get to enjoy at home and an opportunity to see troopers in a way they may not normally see when they’re at home,” said Sims.

The location of the ride is at the Knott County Mine Made Adventure Park.

Just a reminder that Saturday, September 26th The Tim Moore Memorial Trooper Island Camp Fundraising Ride is taking...

“You can just see it’s just amazing and you see what Gods. Earth is and just being out in nature and it can be therapeutic and it’s a way to get away from the hustle and bustle for some,” added Sims.

For Dobson, this is the perfect opportunity to bring people into the region, show off the county’s crown jewel, and help give back.

“What better way to utilize this area we have here than to have fundraisers to help children,” said Dobson.

Dobson and his family often ride the trails themselves and when he pitches it to people, he has one recommendation.

“Just wear your old clothes cuz you’re gonna get muddy you’re gonna get dirty you’re gonna have a lot of fun. You’re gonna see a lot of beauty and what these mountains really hold,” said Dobson.

Registration for the ride starts at 9:00 a.m. and costs $20.00 per ATV. Shirts can also be purchased for $15.00.

