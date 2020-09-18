Advertisement

As schools go remote, Knott County turns to large classroom

By Tommy Pool
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region and state continue to find themselves battling obstacles due to virtual learning. As counties especially in the mountains find challenges in internet access, Knott County’s Judge Executive Jeff Dodson, came up with a solution based off one of the county’s strengths.

“Thacker and Grigsby￼ Local provider we are very blessed be able to provide such good service to us with internet," said Dodson.

The Knott County Sportsplex has sat emptier than usual due to some sporting events being canceled because of the pandemic. Dodson and the county discovered a new way for the complex to provide for the community.

“We saw the need for The children of the county to access Wi-Fi,” said Dodson.

“It’s a 66,000 square-foot building and they converted into and they converted it into a classroom," said Hindman Elementary Principal, Casey Huff. “To me there’s no better time than now to think outside the box.”

Huff is in his first year as a principal, a school year full of challenges already.

“Getting devices in the student’s hands and helping them become well-versed with a device and how to navigate the screen in Google classroom the platform we are using," said Huff.

That is one reason why the county is rallying together. Not only to help schools but the community as a whole.

“If parents or individuals alone need access to Wi-Fi for their work it’s there to offer up for whatever they need,” said Dodson.

The Knott County Sportsplex is opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

