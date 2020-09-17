Advertisement

Would you watch ads for a cheaper phone bill?

AT&T is considering offering wireless phone plans that will be partially paid for by ads, according to CEO John Stankey.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT&T is considering offering wireless phone plans that will be partially paid for by ads, according to CEO John Stankey.

“I believe there’s a segment of our customer base where given a choice, they would take some load of advertising for a $5 or $10 reduction in their mobile bill,” Stankey told Reuters. AT&T confirmed those comments to CNN Business.

CNN reported Stankey told Reuters the plan could come out in a year or two. He also said the ads would be tailored to customers identified across multiply devices.

