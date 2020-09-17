Governor Beshear announces 628 new cases, eleven new deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

Today, as the state supreme court hears arguments over the governor’s orders, 628 new cases of COVID-19 were announced. 76 of those cases were in children under the age of 18.

This brings the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 59,370. The state’s positivity rate dropped slightly, down to 3.82 percent.

11 new deaths were announced today, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,093.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

