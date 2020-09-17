Advertisement

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

The revised calendar is available here.

Important updates to the calendar include:

  • Monday, Jan. 25: First day of classes
  • Friday, Jan. 29: Last day to add a class for the 2021 spring semester
  • Friday, Jan. 29: Last day to officially withdraw from the university or reduce course load and receive an 80% refund
  • Friday, Feb. 12: Last day to drop a course without it appearing on the student’s transcript
  • Friday, March 26: Academic holiday
  • Wednesday, May 5: Last day of classes
  • Thursday-Friday, May 6-7: Reading Days – classes do NOT meet
  • Friday, May 7: Last day for candidates for May 2021 degree to submit thesis/dissertation for formal review to The Graduate School
  • Monday-Thursday, May 10-13: Final examinations

The revised calendar does not include spring break.

Similar to the adjustments made to the fall semester that involved the elimination of fall break, UK officials said the decision to remove spring break from the calendar is rooted in health and safety concerns for students and the entire campus community.

The idea is to compress the academic calendar and to encourage students to stay on campus as much as possible, once they arrive at UK for the spring semester.

More specifically, university officials say the revised calendar creates a condensed semester in which students remain engaged in coursework on campus, rather than potentially traveling to other regions and returning to Lexington, which would increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Weather

Rare blue moon to appear on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.

State

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to Markham, Illinois Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago.

Regional

Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members had reported Kevin Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11th.

Latest News

Forecast

Remnants of Hurricane Sally approach our region, smooth sailing after today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds will increase the next couple of days, but overall, we’re wrapping up the last days of summer on an amazing note.

Regional

Local bus driver: They’re telling me to pay back my unemployment money

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Workforce West Virginia said some people have received unemployment benefits who shouldn't have, and now they're being asked to send the money back.

State

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

State

WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Regional

Workforce WV asking for unemployment money back

Updated: 9 hours ago
Workforce WV is asking for some people to return unemployment money that they received but shouldn't have.

Regional

Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care