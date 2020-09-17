Remnants of Hurricane Sally approach our region, smooth sailing after today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clouds will increase the next couple of days, but overall, we’re wrapping up the last days of summer on an amazing note.

Today and Tomorrow

The next 36 hours look to be a little on the dreary side at times, but there is definitely a reward for us on the way. Today, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered chances for showers around, mainly to the south, thanks to the remnants of what was once Hurricane Sally. Due to cloud cover, I think highs today will only get into the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, the clouds linger and so do stray rain chances, especially early. We will drop into the upper 50s as a cold front moves in and through our region.

I do think the clouds will hang around for much of tomorrow, but the rain chances go away. Highs will likely not make it out of the 60s on Friday. Friday night football looks great as skies slowly start to clear in the evening and overnight hours. If you are heading out to the games, you might want to take a blanket, because lows will drop into the upper 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

You couldn’t beat the forecast for the last weekend of summer and most of next week if you tried. It’s simply going to be downright amazing. Sunny skies are in store from Saturday all the way through next Thursday, at least, thanks to a couple of high-pressure systems that will keep us comfortable, if not a little cool. Sorry, summer fans. This is my kind of weather.

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, low 70s through Tuesday and in the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.