Rare blue moon to appear on Halloween

The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.
PHOTO: Image of a blue moon, Photo Date: 2012 - Photo: Simon Smith / MGN
PHOTO: Image of a blue moon, Photo Date: 2012 - Photo: Simon Smith / MGN (WJRT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2020, October will have two full moons, including the appearance of a rare moon on Halloween.

While there is typically one full moon per month, the blue moon occurs every two-and-a-half years. According to NASA, the last time the blue moon appeared was on March 31, 2018.

Despite its name, the moon will not appear blue in color. Experts said the moon will not look any different than a typical full moon. The phrase ‘blue moon’ was introduced in the 1940s and inspired the saying, “once in a blue moon,” to describe the second full moon in a month.

The next Blue Moon will happen on August 22, 2021.

