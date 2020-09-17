Protestors rally outside capitol as Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments in case about Beshear’s orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As oral arguments started Thursday morning the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, protestors gathered on the capitol lawn to rally against the governor’s executive orders.

The protestors are frustrated with the actions taken by Governor Beshear during the pandemic and wanted to see those executive orders ruled unconstitutional.

Protests have started outside the Capitol building as the Kentucky Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments regarding Governor Beshear’s executive orders. That hearing begins at 10 o’clock. pic.twitter.com/lAreZ2DTFD — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 17, 2020

The protestors started early. When our crew arrived around 8:30 there were already people waiting and the rally started shortly after that. Members of the crowd told us they believe the governor overstepped his bounds.

“Our beloved commonwealth deserves democracy, it’s all we ever had it’s all we shall have, and our governor needs to understand that,” said Terry Centers, protestor.

We asked another protest what actions she would have wanted the governor to take during the pandemic and she said he should have consulted with other lawmakers.

“I do believe that COVID is not going away real soon," said Becky Wood. "So, I think we need to just get back to work, we need to get back to school and we need to get back to life.”

The protests outside the building began to disperse around 10:30. Protest organizers said that, regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, they plan to hold another rally on the capitol steps in October.

