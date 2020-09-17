Advertisement

Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

Papa John’s alerted media via news release Thursday that its menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, development and communications offices will move to Atlanta.

Remaining in Louisville, where John Schnatter founded his pizza empire in 1984, will be the chain’s IT, supply chain and legal teams. After stepping down as CEO in 2018 for controversial remarks he had made about the NFL, Schnatter later resigned as chairman of the board when reports surfaced that he had used a racial slur on a sensitivity training call.

Papa John’s is still looking to nail down a specific location in Atlanta.

An article in Thursday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution said 200 jobs will move from Louisville to Atlanta next year.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked increased deliveries and sales for many pizza restaurants and chains. Papa John’s stock price opened Thursday at $84.50, up more than double its price of $38.72 on March 17.

