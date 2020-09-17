Michael Adams updates Kentucky lawmakers on absentee ballot requests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says election officials have received more than 320,000 requests for absentee ballots for the November election.

He says that total, as of Tuesday, is about 80,000 below the number of absentee ballots requested at the same point leading up to the June primary.

Adams gave the update to state lawmakers on Wednesday.

The state is offering more voting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams says voters will have more Election Day voting locations in November than were available in June.

Kentucky also will allow three weeks of in-person early voting.

