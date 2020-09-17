Advertisement

Michael Adams updates Kentucky lawmakers on absentee ballot requests

(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says election officials have received more than 320,000 requests for absentee ballots for the November election.

He says that total, as of Tuesday, is about 80,000 below the number of absentee ballots requested at the same point leading up to the June primary.

Adams gave the update to state lawmakers on Wednesday.

The state is offering more voting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams says voters will have more Election Day voting locations in November than were available in June.

Kentucky also will allow three weeks of in-person early voting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds stick around, sunshine and cool temperatures on the way

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today we saw some rain and we’ve seen those gloomy skies due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

Crime

Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

News

80,000 cloth masks donated by Kentucky School Boards for Family Resource and Youth Services Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
80,000 masks donated to Kentucky students

State

Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Papa John’s alerted media via news release Thursday that its menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, development and communications offices will move to Atlanta.

Latest News

News

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

State

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

Weather

Rare blue moon to appear on Halloween

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.

State

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to Markham, Illinois Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago.

Regional

Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members had reported Kevin Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11th.

Forecast

Remnants of Hurricane Sally approach our region, smooth sailing after today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds will increase the next couple of days, but overall, we’re wrapping up the last days of summer on an amazing note.