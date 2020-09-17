Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department announced two new deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 16. Health officials also announced five new cases bringing the county’s total to 457. Eight people are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases and three recovered cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there are two new cases, two probable cases and seven recovered cases. In Rockcastle County, health officials reported one recovered cases and one hospitalized.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 13 new cases and three probable cases. In Knott County, there are three new cases which brings the county’s total to 124. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 15. Leslie County reported one new case which brings the county’s total to 50. Six new cases were reported in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 108. In Perry County, there are four new cases bringing the county’s total to 327.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 713. 197 cases are active and 14 are in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 428. 48 of those are active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 410.

