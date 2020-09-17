Advertisement

Lengthy drug investigation nets 10 arrests in Floyd County, Ky.

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A four-month investigation led to ten people being arrested in Floyd County.

“We are scared to death of the heroin problem. We’ve seen it get a grip on us [Floyd County] the last three months,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested several people from the Weeksbury, Melvin, and Wheelwright communities on Monday night.

Deputies say this was in response to active illegal drug trafficking investigations and complaints.

Gregory Mullins, 35, of Weeksbury, was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Christina Stewart, 33, of Weeksbury, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, assault, and an outstanding warrant.

Kaitlyn Mitchell, 31, of Melvin, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and five outstanding warrants.

Michael Johnson, 30, of Melvin, and Jason Kerr, 40, of McDowell, were arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Hobart Little, 37, of Weeksbury, was arrested for resisting arrest and two active warrants.

Greg Little, 47, of Weeksbury, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Jerrod Hall, 47, of Wheelwright, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth).

Michelle Hall, 46, of Wheelwright, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Davis Tackett, 79, of Weeksbury, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Sheriff Hunt said neighbors who live in the communities are helping to play a part in putting a dent in the drug epidemic.

“The community is our driving force of where we get information,” Hunt said . “They’re the ones who have to live beside these residents where traffic is consistently ongoing all through the night.”

To report suspicion of drug activity in Floyd County, call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

