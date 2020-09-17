Kentucky Lottery names new President, CEO Mary Harville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, Mary Harville was announced as President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation by Governor Andy Beshear.

Harville leaves her position as the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the Lottery. Harville joined the Kentucky Lottery after working for the Louisville law firm Reed Weitkamp Schell and Vice practicing law for 16 years.

After Harville graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1988, she began practicing law in Louisville. She has presented cases in front of the Kentucky Supreme Court, Kentucky’s Court of Appeals, United States Court of Appeals and the United States District Courts.

“I’m honored and deeply grateful to Governor Beshear and our board for selecting me to serve as the next President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery,” said Harville.

Lottery Board Chairman Mark Sommer said, “Based upon her many years of senior leadership with the Kentucky Lottery, as Board Chair I can confidently assert that Mary’s selection as CEO is a wonderful step in keeping the Kentucky Lottery moving forward to new and bigger heights,”