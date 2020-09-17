Advertisement

“It helps but it isn’t the solution”: Bars and restaurants react to curfews eased

By Tommy Pool
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Bars and restaurants have been one of the industries hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the curfew for bars and restaurants would be extended to midnight with last call at 11 p.m.

“I think the extra hour will help us,” said Charles Stivers, owner of Pat’s Snack Bar in Manchester.

While he thinks the extended curfew helps, he still doesn’t understand why there is a limit.

“If we can stay and actually serve until 11￼, why can’t we serve till 12,” he said. “We’re gonna have the same people and everybody’s gonna be here together. I think it’s helpful but it’s not the solution for the restaurant business."

The last six months have been tough for many bars and restaurants like Pat’s.

“The economy and everything has hurt us but you know overall we have done fairly well considering the times," said Stivers.

Restrictions and guidelines have cut into business’s profit.

“The crowd don’t usually start showing up until nine or 9:30 and that’s the usual bar crowd,” said Stivers.

Through the pandemic, Pat’s has been focused on maintaining all of their employees not laying anyone off.

“I call it survival mode. We don’t wanna lose money but we don’t have to actually make money either. We’re just trying different things and keeping people employed and waiting for next year,” said Stivers.

The bar strongly encourages masks and social distancing, along with the other recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and the local health department.

