Hazard native opens second store front in Pigeon Forge

Appalachian Apparel held their grand opening on Wednesday morning
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Opening as an online only company in 2017, Appalachian Apparel’s owner, Joey McKinney, says he’s always had his sights set on expanding.

“We purchased the building in Downtown Hazard September of 2018, this was our first retail store front," he said.

“I think in the back of my mind I always had an idea where I wanted this company to go. I knew what I wanted to build the brand to."

McKinney says the idea of a store in Pigeon Forge was always on his mind.

“If we could just get into that market, if we could be a part of that because it’s such a large, retail, commerce, tourism market. If we could jump into that market we would do really well there,” said McKinney.

Plans began in January of 2019 to make his vision a realty, and that realty became tangible at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Giving advice to any others who may have a vision they think is too big.

“Don’t ever let anybody tell that you can’t do what you think you can do or that you can’t achieve on based on where you’re from,” he said. “To really be able to put this into action and to see this store opening in Pigeon Forge from something that we started here in Hazard is just to me is extremely humbling and I hope to everybody else its inspiring for what they want to do.”

All in all saying if you have ideas, go for them. You never know what they will lead to.

