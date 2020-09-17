Hazard Middle School teacher and personal trainer takes virtual to another level

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While sixth grade middle school science teacher Britta Maggard adjusts to teaching virtually, she has also taken her hobby, fitness competing, to a whole new level too.

“It’s an effort between teacher, kid and parent," Maggard said.

As a science teacher she says students are used to labs and experiments.

“I teach them the best that I can," she said.

While virtual teaching brings education to a whole new level, her fitness journey is also taking a new step forward, focusing on power and strength.

“If I’m going to do something I am going to do as best as I can. I just did not realize it would happen fast."

Soon competing in fitness competitions she would reach a milestone receiving her pro-card this past March.

Her current competition bringing a whole new meaning to fitness.

“To advance on in the past couple of rounds I’ve had to be in first to continue you on, so its whoever has the most votes by a certain time on a certain day. Right now I’m in fifth place and I need to be at the top of my group to advance to the finals," said Maggard.

Out of over 16,000 women Maggard is one of the 64 left in the competition.

The more votes she receives she can advance to the finals. You are even given the option to vote using ‘warrior votes’ which are donations to the competitions charity; helping build housing for veterans.

When asked why Maggard wanted to win she said, “For an opportunity for me to be on the cover of the magazine, share my story, my journey, showcase you know I’m from Hazard, Kentucky. Change the look of the magazine cover. Power and strength is important too," she said.

Representing Eastern Kentucky the only way she knows how.

To vote for Britta Maggard you can visit the Ms Health & Fitness page.

