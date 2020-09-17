Advertisement

Harlan County Chamber of Commerce hosts its second bi-annual candidate forum

The Harlan Center
The Harlan Center(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday night, the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host its second bi-annual candidate forum at the Harlan Center.

The forum will focus on three regional races such as the 29th senate district race with incumbent Johnny Ray Turner and challenger Johnnie L. Turner along with the 84th house district with incumbent Chris Fugate and challenger Kenneth Hall. The 87th house district will be represented with Adam Bowling who is running unopposed.

The event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns on Facebook, Harlan Community TV, and once the event is over, South East Community and Technical College will air the recording in the tri-cities area.

“We want to make sure that the people of Harlan County and the business community of Harlan County is represented with our state legislators, so we have taken the time to poll the members of the chamber of commerce for them to see what questions they want to ask our candidates," said Harlan County Chamber of Commerce President Colby Kirk. "So, we’ve collected questions for a few weeks and we’ve narrowed it down to ask candidates questions tonight based on what our members want to see.”

To watch the event live at 6:00 p.m., click here.

This story will be updated.

Our 2020 candidate forum is less than 24 hours away! Please join us tomorrow here on Facebook LIVE at 6pm. The...

Posted by Harlan County, Ky. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

