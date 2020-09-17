Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state will use $6 million to help with child-care funding for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor, the funding from the CARES Act that provides support to the state’s childcare network was set to run out on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday during a news conference, Justice announced the state will use $6 million in CARES Act funding to help keep the fund going through the end of the year.

“We’ve been working really, really hard to try to find a way, through the DHHR, that we could continue this on if the federal funding drops off, because we feel like this is really important,” Justice said.

According to the governor’s office, this new funding will aid essential workers across the state, providing support to 3,400 families each month through the end of December 2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.