Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

According to Gov. Justice, the funding from the CARES Act that provides support to the state’s childcare network was set to end on Sept. 30.
According to Gov. Justice, the funding from the CARES Act that provides support to the state’s childcare network was set to end on Sept. 30.(WSAZ, wv governor)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state will use $6 million to help with child-care funding for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor, the funding from the CARES Act that provides support to the state’s childcare network was set to run out on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday during a news conference, Justice announced the state will use $6 million in CARES Act funding to help keep the fund going through the end of the year.

“We’ve been working really, really hard to try to find a way, through the DHHR, that we could continue this on if the federal funding drops off, because we feel like this is really important,” Justice said.

According to the governor’s office, this new funding will aid essential workers across the state, providing support to 3,400 families each month through the end of December 2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to Markham, Illinois Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago.

Regional

Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members had reported Kevin Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11th.

Forecast

Remnants of Hurricane Sally approach our region, smooth sailing after today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds will increase the next couple of days, but overall, we’re wrapping up the last days of summer on an amazing note.

Regional

Local bus driver: They’re telling me to pay back my unemployment money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Workforce West Virginia said some people have received unemployment benefits who shouldn't have, and now they're being asked to send the money back.

State

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Regional

Workforce WV asking for unemployment money back

Updated: 3 hours ago
Workforce WV is asking for some people to return unemployment money that they received but shouldn't have.

Regional

Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

News

“It helps but it isn’t the solution”: Bars and restaurants react to curfews eased

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bar owner reacts to new Kentucky Curfew for bars and restaurants.

News

Leslie County charities ask Frontier Nursing to donate Wendover complex 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'Bigger than life kind of visionary’: Former Pike County Judge-Executive dies at 82 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11