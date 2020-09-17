Advertisement

Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

“When we got here on Tuesday, it was really rolling in,” Patti Bridges said. “It kept changing the trajectory further and further east until all of a sudden it was heading straight for Gulf Shores.”

Patti Bridge lives in Georgetown and was vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama when Hurricane Sally hit.

“You could hear them outside, the winds,” Bridges said. “I got up and looked outside in the middle of the night, and I couldn’t even see out of the window because the wind was blowing the rain so hard against the window.”

It wasn’t until morning that she could see the aftermath.

Crews with Emergency Disaster Services in Lexington were already in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area following Hurricane Laura. Now, they’ve got crews in four different states, including Alabama, providing meals and shelter for first responders working rescue missions and restoring power.

“One of the most devastating things that this hurricane is doing is it’s crawling through the area,” Director Matt Daley said. “Once it hit land with the velocity that it hit, now it’s moving as fast as you walk and it is just dumping water right now so we still have flash floods.”

Daley said EDS crews will likely be in the south until early October.

“What’s scary is there are four more storms behind Sally,” Daley said.

However, Bridges is hoping to leave as early as Thursday.

“We can’t get out now, so we’re waiting to see tomorrow whether the bridges will actually be opened,” Bridges said. “If they’re open we’ll probably head further inland because we don’t have water and electric.”

Daley said as of Wednesday night, there were still about 50,000 to 60,000 people without power because of Hurricane Sally.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to Markham, Illinois Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago.

Regional

Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members had reported Kevin Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11th.

Forecast

Remnants of Hurricane Sally approach our region, smooth sailing after today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds will increase the next couple of days, but overall, we’re wrapping up the last days of summer on an amazing note.

Regional

Local bus driver: They’re telling me to pay back my unemployment money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Workforce West Virginia said some people have received unemployment benefits who shouldn't have, and now they're being asked to send the money back.

State

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Regional

Workforce WV asking for unemployment money back

Updated: 3 hours ago
Workforce WV is asking for some people to return unemployment money that they received but shouldn't have.

Regional

Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

News

“It helps but it isn’t the solution”: Bars and restaurants react to curfews eased

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bar owner reacts to new Kentucky Curfew for bars and restaurants.

News

Leslie County charities ask Frontier Nursing to donate Wendover complex 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'Bigger than life kind of visionary’: Former Pike County Judge-Executive dies at 82 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11