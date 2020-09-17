Advertisement

COVID in college: Does SEC university data make the grade?

WKYT Investigates looked at how UK’s coronavirus dashboard compares to other SEC schools.
SEC map
SEC map(WKYT | Infogram)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University leaders across the country say health data is driving many decisions on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic. But when it comes to that data, different schools make different numbers available to the public - making it hard to compare even to schools in the same region.

InvestigateTV first reported that at the largest universities, coronavirus data varies widely and lacks transparency. A WKYT Investigates analysis found that lack of uniformity exists even among different Southeastern Conference schools.

[See how UK stacks up against other SEC schools in the interactive graphic below.]

The University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 dashboard shows more than 1,000 total positive cases. That puts UK sixth out of the 12 SEC schools that report total cases. Georgia has had the most total cases by far, with more than 3,000.

Online dashboards for Missouri and Tennessee do not report total cases, instead supplying only active cases. Yet half of SEC schools do not report active cases.

UK’s on-campus testing program is also more extensive than the other SEC schools reporting total test numbers. Kentucky’s nearly 30,000 total tests conducted is about 11,000 more tests than Vanderbilt reports and roughly double the total tests reported by Florida or Texas A&M (both of which are substantially larger in enrollment than UK).

As for UK’s data transparency, Dr. Howard Forman, with the Yale School of Public Health, gave the university a B- on RateCovidDashboard.com. That puts UK in the middle of the pack in the SEC.

On the plus side, experts say UK’s data is easy to read and includes positive cases, total tests and information about students in isolation. On the down side, it is not updated daily with the latest numbers; instead it reports numbers on a three-day delay.

Behind all the numbers are differences in procedures that make it even harder to determine and compare the situations on SEC college campuses.

[Keep scrolling for more COVID-19 comparisons and university raw data.]

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WATCH | UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 24 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

Harlan County Chamber of Commerce hosts its second bi-annual candidate forum - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Since the first case back in March, hundreds of cases have been reported in counties across the region.

Regional

City of Hazard announces guidelines for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The City of Hazard announced guidance for this year's trick-or-treating events.

Latest News

News

Knott County ATV rides for children - 5:30pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Harlan County Chamber of Commerce hosts its second bi-annual candidate forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns on Facebook, Harlan Community TV, and once the event is over, South East Community and Technical College will air the recording in the tri-cities area.

News

Kentucky Lottery names new President, CEO Mary Harville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Mary Harville announced as new President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery.

State

Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders.

State

Governor Beshear announces 628 new cases, eleven new deaths Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Clouds stick around, sunshine and cool temperatures on the way

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today we saw some rain and we’ve seen those gloomy skies due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.