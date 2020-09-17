Advertisement

Clouds stick around, sunshine and cool temperatures on the way

(KCRG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today we saw some rain and we’ve seen those gloomy skies due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will continue to see those clouds stick around as the remannts of once Hurricane Sally moves out of the region. However, a cold front does move through which will keep that cloud cover around for some of the day Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will start out your Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will struggle to get into the 70s. I think most of us could only get into the upper 60s for highs. We should start to see those clouds clear out through the late afternoon/evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

For you Friday night football fans, you might need the light jacket or sweater especially after the sun goes down!

Weekend Forecast

This weekend’s weather will leave, breathe and eat fall! We will see sunshine both days with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s. The mornings will be chilly so you will need a light jacket!

Extended Forecast

High pressure will domainte our region for the next several days. Heading into the new week, the dry and sunny conditions continue.

Highs will remain in the lower 70s for the first half of the week, but by the end of the week highs look to get back into the upper 70s.

Overnight lows look to remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Mornings will be chilly so get those jackets and sweaters back out!

