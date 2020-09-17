Advertisement

City of Hazard announces guidelines for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

(AP Images)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard announced guidelines for trick-or-treating in a Facebook post Thursday.

This year, trick-or-treating will take place on October 31st from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening.

The city is encouraging that no ‘Trunk or Treats’ or Safe Halloweens take place indoors this year, and that all Trick or Treat events happen on the night of Halloween.

They say this is to reduce potential exposure and allow for social distancing. The city also encourages participants to wear masks, socially distance, and follow all health and safety guidance.

The city says state guidance is not expected for another few weeks, but that they were releasing their guidance early to help parents, churches, and organizations to begin planning.

