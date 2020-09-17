Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky receives $800,000 federal grant

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky received an $800,000 federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission with support from Rep. Hal Rogers.

The center will use the funding to create a new interactive educational program called “Moon, Mars and Beyond, Gateway to Tomorrow.”

“Space science education and aerospace technology has grown by great strides in Eastern Kentucky in recent years, thanks to the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard, the Morehead State University Space Science Center, the East Kentucky Space Science Center and Planetarium, and local industry growth. It is an exciting time for students to learn about space exploration and the Challenger Learning Center provides an unforgettable introduction to space science through the unique resources located right here at home,” said Rep. Rogers.

The project includes the development and installation of state-of-the-art interactive exhibits in the building’s science center. The exhibits will also be specially designed to support mobile outreach initiatives that can be taken into schools. A supplemental online program will also be provided to students participating and students learning from home.

“This grant award will allow students from throughout Appalachian Kentucky to explore STEM careers by participating in a new program called Moon, Mars, and Beyond which will follow NASA’s Artemis missions to return to the Moon by 2024. Just as the Apollo missions in the 1960′s and 70′s inspired a generation of young people to pursue careers in engineering and science, the upcoming Artemis missions and Challenger Center’s Moon, Mars, and Beyond program will inspire Appalachian students in STEM careers especially in Kentucky’s growing aerospace industry," said Tom Cravens, the Director of the Challenger Learning Center.

You can learn more about the Challenger Learning Center here.

