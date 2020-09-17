Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a missing man was found in the Bradshaw Mountain area.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Allen Citarelli, 24 of Hurley, was found in his vehicle by family members on Marigold Road, off of David Ridge Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say family members took him to Buchanan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members had reported Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11th.

According to investigators, the body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.