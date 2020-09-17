80,000 cloth masks donated by Kentucky School Boards for Family Resource and Youth Services Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) joining the National School Boards Association and the KSBA Educational Foundation to protect students from COVID-19. The partnership will provide 80,000 masks to students in Kentucky through the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC).

KSBA’s Executive Director Kerri Shelling said “Our goal, from day one, has been to distribute these masks to some of our Commonwealth’s most underserved communities.”

The masks will be available at the FRYSC September 28 for the beginning of in-person classes.

“It is well documented that this is a time of increased stress and anxiety for many of our families. While we can’t take away viruses, grief, racial trauma, and the other things impacting our students, we can connect with students via home visits and calls, coordinate safe opportunities for students to engage in pro-social activities, and do our level best to get them what they need to engage in virtual learning,” said state FRYSC Director Melissa Goins.

Kentucky has 857 FRYSC’s working in 1200 schools across the state.

