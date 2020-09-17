Advertisement

80,000 cloth masks donated by Kentucky School Boards for Family Resource and Youth Services Center

face mask
face mask(MGN)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) joining the National School Boards Association and the KSBA Educational Foundation to protect students from COVID-19. The partnership will provide 80,000 masks to students in Kentucky through the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC).

KSBA’s Executive Director Kerri Shelling said “Our goal, from day one, has been to distribute these masks to some of our Commonwealth’s most underserved communities.”

The masks will be available at the FRYSC September 28 for the beginning of in-person classes.

“It is well documented that this is a time of increased stress and anxiety for many of our families. While we can’t take away viruses, grief, racial trauma, and the other things impacting our students, we can connect with students via home visits and calls, coordinate safe opportunities for students to engage in pro-social activities, and do our level best to get them what they need to engage in virtual learning,” said state FRYSC Director Melissa Goins.

Kentucky has 857 FRYSC’s working in 1200 schools across the state.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Papa John’s alerted media via news release Thursday that its menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, development and communications offices will move to Atlanta.

News

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

State

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

Weather

Rare blue moon to appear on Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.

Latest News

State

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to Markham, Illinois Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago.

Regional

Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members had reported Kevin Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11th.

Forecast

Remnants of Hurricane Sally approach our region, smooth sailing after today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds will increase the next couple of days, but overall, we’re wrapping up the last days of summer on an amazing note.

Regional

Local bus driver: They’re telling me to pay back my unemployment money

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Workforce West Virginia said some people have received unemployment benefits who shouldn't have, and now they're being asked to send the money back.

State

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

State

WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.