Ten arrested by law enforcement

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ten people have been arrested by law enforcement.

It happened Monday night.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested several people from the Weeksbury, Melvin and Wheelwright communities.

Deputies say this was in response to active illegal drug trafficking investigations and complaints.

Gregory Mullins, 35, of Weeksbury, was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Christina Stewart, 33 of Weeksbury, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, assault and an outstanding warrant.

Kaitlyn Mitchell, 31, of Melvin, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and five outstanding warrants.

Michael Johnson, 30, of Melvin, and Jason Kerr, 40, of McDowell, were arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Hobart Little, 37, of Weeksbury, was arrested for resisting arrest and two active warrants.

Greg Little, 47, of Weeksbury, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Jerrod Hall, 47, of Wheelwright, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth).

Michelle Hall, 46, of Wheelwright, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Davis Tackett, 79, of Weeksbury, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

