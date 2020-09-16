Advertisement

SOAR Summit goes virtual for 2020

The SOAR Summit is on the books for October.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit is still on the books, soaring to new heights with a virtual conference.

The event, planned for Thursday, October 29, is open for early registration. A statement from SOAR said the event is expected to be a “summit like no other” and “isn’t another Zoom meeting.” The event will use a virtual venue to go live from several counties across the region, with several guests hitting the live feed.

Planned live segments include AppHarvest from Morehead, The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, The Gorge Underground/Kentucky Wildlands in Slade, Dajcor in Hazard and Teleworks USA in Booneville.

Congressman Hal Rogers and Gov. Andy Beshear are also expected to speak.

SOAR representatives said this event will set the stage- even if it is virtual- to “celebrate the progress we’ve made during the most challenging of times.”

Earlybird registration is now open for the event. To find out how to showcase your work, click here.

