Scott County food pantry supports students and families during pandemic

By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - While in-person classes near for more and more Kentucky schools, students are continuing their studies at home-- many of which without meals.

The AMEN House food pantry in Scott County says they have seen needs rise since the pandemic, but say more and more parents are relying on them to keep students fed. Before the pandemic, the pantry was packing sack lunches for mainly the homeless, but have now have started packing them for students as well.

“We are seeing moms and grandparents come in everyday to pick up those sack lunches to take home to the kids while they are studying,” said Director Michele Carlisle. “Most definitely Scott County schools are doing a fabulous job of feeding all of these kids but the reality is these kids are home and they are hungry.”

The pantry is also seeing families come that have never needed assistance before, but are now forced to after being laid off or hours cut.

“We have families showing up who have never used our services before or have never had to reach out. All of a sudden they are having to make hard decisions and some of that is because kids are home.”

The pantry says they remain stocked and ready to support anyone in need.

