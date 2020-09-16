Advertisement

Pandemic reshaping Halloween for Kentucky: No decision yet on trick-or-treating

(WDTV)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - It won’t be long before the stoops on streets across Kentucky are crowded with the spooky statues of Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters have become well acquainted with the dreadful decorations, but, this year, coronavirus may keep some on the couch.

“We are still thinking through Halloween,” Governor Andy Beshear said, when asked about his plans during a COVID-19 update Monday.

Beshear has yet to lay out any specific restrictions regarding Halloween, but said, when it comes to trick-or-treating, he wants people to do it safely.

“We may be able to think of some good ways to try to do this in a way that is still safe, but let’s all put thought into it,” Beshear said. “Let’s all be flexible about it.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Commonwealth Attorney: Two plead guilty in fatal Wise County cemetery shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Two people involved in a fatal shooting at a Wise County cemetery in February 2020 pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Regional

Popular Wise County campground set to reopen in 2021 following necessary repairs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The ‘Bark Camp recreation area’ in Coeburn, Virginia has been closed for almost two years due to a water system failure but work is now underway to get the area back up and running.

Forecast

One more day of warmth before temperatures fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a cooler day yesterday, thanks to haze from the smoke from the West Coast wildfires (yes, you read that right), we should some warmer temperatures today.

News

Mountain College earns national rankings from U.S. News and World Report 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Pulaski County tops 700 COVID-19 cases, first in our region 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Scott County food pantry supports students and families during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Before the pandemic, the pantry was packing sack lunches for mainly the homeless, but have now have started packing them for students as well.

Sports

More than a game: Pulaski County dad makes son’s first football game after stage four cancer diagnosis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Scott Sullivan was diagnosed with stage four Kidney Cancer, just a few weeks ago after getting a COVID-19 test. After many tests the doctor’s realized the cancer had spread to not only his kidneys, but his spine, and his brain, leaving him with only weeks, maybe days left.

Regional

High income essential workers getting child care financial assistance has contributed to early depletion of funds

Updated: 6 hours ago
A spokesperson for the DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program, as well as families who almost meet typical subsidy guidelines.

National

Man fled a police traffic stop, leaves behind his winning lottery ticket

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man fled a traffic stop in Georgia, leaving behind what Cherokee County Sheriff’s office deputies said a bag containing drugs and a $100 winning lottery ticket, CNN reported.

Regional

Funding for child care for essential workers exhausted much earlier than expected

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program as well as families living closer to the poverty line, and with the program being used by so many people, the federal funding was quickly depleted.