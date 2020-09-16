Pandemic reshaping Halloween for Kentucky: No decision yet on trick-or-treating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - It won’t be long before the stoops on streets across Kentucky are crowded with the spooky statues of Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters have become well acquainted with the dreadful decorations, but, this year, coronavirus may keep some on the couch.

“We are still thinking through Halloween,” Governor Andy Beshear said, when asked about his plans during a COVID-19 update Monday.

Beshear has yet to lay out any specific restrictions regarding Halloween, but said, when it comes to trick-or-treating, he wants people to do it safely.

“We may be able to think of some good ways to try to do this in a way that is still safe, but let’s all put thought into it,” Beshear said. “Let’s all be flexible about it.”

