One more day of warmth before temperatures fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cooler day yesterday, thanks to haze from the smoke from the West Coast wildfires (yes, you read that right), we should some warmer temperatures today.

Today and Tonight

Some fog and haze is possible again early today. We could potentially even see some of that smoke continue at times for the next several days. Wind from different systems have pushed that across the country all the way to the East Coast.

If we don’t see that haze, we will be mainly sunny with not much in the way of cloud cover. Highs should make it into the low 80s for most. It will be another very comfortable day. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with some fog possible late. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Thursday

While the bulk of the moisture from Hurricane Sally should stay off to our south, we can’t rule out the chance from some of the outer bands clipping our area as it pushes through, especially our southern counties.

After starting the day dry and mainly sunny, clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening hours and we’ll see rain chances increase. They are still not great, but there. In addition to what’s coming from the south, a cold front will be moving in from the northwest, so that will also bring the chance for a stray shower or two along will falling temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before falling into the upper 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After the front moves through the forecast can be summed up in two words: High pressure. Starting Friday, the forecast all the way into the middle of next week is sunny, dry and fall-like, which is appropriate because fall officially starts at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Highs for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. We may struggle to get to 70 on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s!

We’ll get back into the mid to upper 70s starting Monday and will stay there through Wednesday.

