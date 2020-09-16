Advertisement

Ohio fugitive overdoses on drugs during Richmond, Ky. standoff, police say

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted by authorities in Ohio was arrested after a standoff in Richmond.

Richmond police say they got a tip Tuesday about a drug sale at a home in the 900 block of Villa Drive.

When officers got there, they tried to talk to the man inside the home, but they say he retreated into the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Paul T. True and police found out he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Ohio.

Paul T. True, 28.
Paul T. True, 28.(Richmond Police Dept.)

Crisis Negotiators were called in and eventually got True to surrender. Police say it was previously reported on social media that hostages were involved in this incident, nut they at no point was a hostage involved.

During the incident, police say True consumed a large amount of drugs causing him to overdose. EMS workers provided care for True at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

After his release, True was charged with tampering with physical evidence and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. It’s not clear what charges out of Ohio True is facing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Wednesday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Clouds increase as Hurricane Sally moves inland, cooling off

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The remnants of Hurricane Sally will provide a few more clouds and maybe some stray rain chances for Thursday.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 177,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Local program makes voice lessons accessible to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Life Every Voice program is allowing more students to be heard.

News

KSP: Altercation may have led to shooting in Pike County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
KSP is investigating a shooting that happened in Pikeville over the weekend.

Latest News

News

SOAR Summit goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
SOAR's 2020 Virtual Summit is on the books for October.

News

Health officials issue possible COVID-19 exposure warning for business customers in two counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Three businesses in Perry County and one in Letcher County are included in the alert.

News

Second audit on former Breathitt County sheriff finds more discrepancies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the 2018 tax settlement for former Breathitt County Sheriff Ray Clemons on Wednesday.

News

'Bigger than life kind of visionary’: Former Pike County Judge Executive dies at 82

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Wayne T. Rutherford was Pike County’s longest-serving judge-executive, serving in the role three times between 1970 and 2015.

State

Ky. Restaurant Assoc. president says loosening of restrictions doesn’t go far enough

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Governor Andy Beshear is loosening restrictions on bars and restaurants in light of the state’s dropping positivity rate. But what kind of impact will that have on businesses?