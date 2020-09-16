Multi-million dollar road widening project announced in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Wednesday millions of dollars in federal funding are on the way to the mountains.

The money comes as part of a $1 billion dollar investment from the Trump Administration for infrastructure improvements across the country.

In Corbin, $15 million will go toward widening and improving access to U.S. 25W. As part of the project, crews will rebuild the busy road for approximately two miles from KY 727 to the Corbin Bypass, which is KY 3041.

Officials say that will expand capacity to four lanes in that area and improve traffic flow, in turn working to prevent crashes that we’re told happen three and a half times more frequently to that on similar roads.

No word of when the project will start or how long it will take.

