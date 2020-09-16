Advertisement

More than a game: Pulaski County dad makes son’s first football game after stage four cancer diagnosis

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.

Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Cade and Scott Sullivan
Cade and Scott Sullivan(WYMT)

Scott Sullivan was diagnosed with stage four Kidney Cancer just a few weeks ago after getting a COVID-19 test. After many tests the doctor’s realized the cancer had spread to not only his kidneys but his spine and his brain, leaving him with only weeks, maybe days left.

However, that did not stop him from making the trip to Belfry to see his son Cade play on Friday night. With the help of Scott’s nurse Jerree Humphrey and Hospice of Lake Cumberland, they made it happen. Humphrey found someone to fly them to Belfry High School to watch Cade play in Pulaski County’s season opener.

This is what it's all about. Dr. Brummett expertly landed the plane and there was Scott Sullivan's son, Cade, waiting to...

Posted by Hospice of Lake Cumberland on Friday, September 11, 2020

A memory in some of his last days, they will both never forget.

“Cade and I have shared a lot of memories and were going to share more and there is a so to speak counter on me but there’s not really. I’ve got as many days as they’re going to give me,” said Sullivan.

We hope to have more on this story on Saturday.

More images from Scott Sullivan's trip to his son's football game. * we would like to thank Kellie Baker from the Somerset Airport for her help in coordinating this trip.

Posted by Hospice of Lake Cumberland on Saturday, September 12, 2020

