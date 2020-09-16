Advertisement

Missing man found dead in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials said a search was underway Tuesday for a missing man in the Big Creek area.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials said a man who went missing in the Big Creek area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been found dead.

According to a release, 25-year-old, Yogesh Patel, of Oak Forest, Illinois was reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reportedly saw Patel struggling after falling into the water at Midnight Hole.

Bystanders said they attempted to pull Patel from the water but were unsuccessful.

According to a release Patel was found in 18 feet of water in Midnight Hole by rescue divers. The body was recovered shortly before 1 p.m on Tuesday.

