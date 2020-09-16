Advertisement

Local program makes voice lessons accessible to students

The Life Every Voice program is allowing more students to be heard.
Voice Lessons
Voice Lessons(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

A new program made possible through the Kentucky Governors School for the Arts alumni fund is now making voice lessons accessible to students in the region.

The Life Every Voice program is allowing more students to be heard.

Amanda Balltrip, a voice instructor and the founder, says COVID-19 opened the door to this opportunity.

“So I am an alumnus of the Kentucky Governor School for the Arts music theater back in 2001 and I applied this year to start this program to allow me to take on students who cannot currently afford voice lessons,” said Balltrip. "I have the extra time to do it because things were slowing down and I thought yeah why not see if I can start building this program that I’ve had in my heart for a long time. "

Balltrip says teaching not only the basics and technical skills but much more.

We get into the fun stuff like exploring your voice like what kind of genres do you like to sing. Like are you a classical singer or are you country. How do you want to tell your story?"

With two students in her first-round, her goal is for the program to grow larger than just herself.

“Next year I hope to have five students and the year after that I hope to have 10 students. I hope to bring on more teachers.”

The students start next week and will get 24 lessons which will be over a span of six months.

To learn more about the program you can go to Balltrip’s Facebook page here.

