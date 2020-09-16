Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced one new death Wednesday in Jackson County. The death was a 76-year-old woman, who is the 17th death attributable to the virus in the county. CVDHD also reported three new probable cases in Jackson County. That brings Jackson County’s total to 327 cases. The department also announced one new confirmed case and one new probable case in Rockcastle County, for a total of 158 cases there. They also announced one new case in Clay County, upping that county’s total to 314 cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced six new confirmed cases and one new probable case on Wednesday. Two of the cases are from Knott County, two of the cases are from Letcher County, and three of the cases were from Perry County.

KRDHD officials are also alerting those who recently visited the Arby’s or Burger King restaurants in Hazard, the meat department at Food City in Hazard, or the Dairy Hut in Whitesburg of possible exposure to COVID-19. Officials ask those who recently visited the locations to monitor for symptoms.

The Bell County Health Department announced three new individual COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county total up to 452 cases. 44 cases are considered active, with 36 of those in long term care facilities.

There was one new case reported in Estill County on Wednesday, according to numbers released by the Estill County Health Department. The new case bring’s the county total up to 143 cases, 33 of which are considered active.

The Floyd County Health Department announced one new case Wednesday, for a total of 165 cases in the county. 12 cases are considered active.

Harlan County surpassed 400 cases on Wednesday as the health department there announced three new cases, bringing the county’s total up to 402 cases.

The Knox County Health Department announced seven new cases, with one new case in a child. That brings the county’s total up to 425 cases, 46 of which are considered active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county total up to 698 cases, 182 of which are considered active. The youngest new case is a 2-year-old girl.

The Martin County Health Department announced two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total up to 73 cases, 12 of which are active.

The Pike County Health Department announced 13 new cases since the department’s last report was released on Sunday. That brings the county total up to 390 cases.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 11 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total case number up to 274.

