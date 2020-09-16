Advertisement

Ky. Restaurant Assoc. president says loosening of restrictions doesn’t go far enough

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is loosening restrictions on bars and restaurants in light of the state’s dropping positivity rate. But what kind of impact will that have on businesses?

The easing of restrictions is a welcomed site for restaurant and bar owners in Kentucky, but officials with the Kentucky Restaurant Association say they don’t go far enough to help these businesses.

Stacy Roof is the president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association and she spoke with our Bill Bryant for Kentucky Newsmakers about the state of restaurants in the commonwealth.

“Restaurants are a volume and numbers business, So, if it helps them get another table turned or have more time with guests, then yes I think it will help a little bit,” Roof said. "People really want to go out, but they’re discouraged really from being together, so they are cautious.”

Roof says the association wanted the governor to allow last call at midnight and for bars and restaurants to stay open until 1 a.m.

She says with as the weather gets colder, outdoor seating will also become less viable and that presents problems for owners.

“People really want to go out, but they’re discouraged really from being together, so they are cautious,” Roof said. “I think most operators are scared of where they are right now, about what the coming months hold, how long they can hang in there.”

You can catch Bill’s full interview with Stacy Roof coming up on Kentucky Newsmakers.

