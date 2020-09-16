Ky. mother reunited with daughter after winning long battle against COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a 44-day battle, a Frankfort woman is now recovered from COVID-19.

Patricia Martin has been battling the virus since Aug. 2. She’s home now, but her journey getting there was a tough one.

“I first received a call that she was being taken via ambulance to the hospital and then, within hours she had been diagnosed," Martin’s daughter, Jennifer Dixon, said.

Dixon says she had to have a tough conversation with her children about Martin being put on a ventilator.

“It was nasty, do believe that it’s real because it is,” Martin said.

Martin says she wants people to know how serious the virus is.

“I just want people to know that it is a battle, but I used every ounce of faith in God to get me through this.”

Dixon and her mother say even though Americans have had to live differently for the past six months, they wouldn’t wish their 44-day journey on anyone.

“Don’t let up, because the moment you let up could be the moment that it gets you,” Dixon said.

Now, Martin is celebrated for being a fighter.

“She’s a survivor of COVID and it is COVID, I know people have what they think it may be, or may not be, but our family has a name for it and it’s COVID and it’s real,” Dixon said.

Martin tells WKYT’s Shelby Lofton she feels blessed, and said her nurses and doctors took “such good” care of her. She says she was kept a positive outlook because she wanted to live.

Now, she leaves the hospital room, ventilator and illness behind with one liter of oxygen, and one incredible story of her fight.

