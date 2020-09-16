Advertisement

KSP: Altercation may have led to shooting in Pike County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police says they received a 911 call on Saturday, September 12, after a man was found shot on Road Creek in Pikeville.

The initial investigation led KSP to believe Charles Branham was trespassing on Billy Hamilton ’s property. The ensuing altercation led to Charles Branham being shot.

Branham was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to Pikeville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

KSP says this investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury. No charges have been filed at this time.

