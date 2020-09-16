Advertisement

KHSAA moves start of winter sports practice back, alters volleyball state tournament

(KMVT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Board of Control voted to move the start of high school basketball practice to October 26 with competition beginning on November 23 as scheduled. The move was made to that practices don’t overlap with district volleyball tournaments.

District tournaments start on February 15 and regionals on February 22. The boys will play their Sweet 16 from Wednesday, March 3-Sunday, March 7. The girls will play the following week from Wednesday, March 10-Sunday, March 14. This is all with the original schedule.

The game limit will stay the same for high school basketball. Competition can start on November 23.

Pertaining to fall sports, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said that there were some situations around the state from the first week of competition that concerned him. He added that letters may be sent to those certain schools in “south-central Kentucky” notifying them to shut down sports if things continue.

The volleyball state tournament will also look different. There will be a semi-state round before the state tournament. Regions 1-8 will draw for their semi-state opponent, while regions 9-16 will draw on their half of the state before an eight-team state tournament. The quarterfinals will be played at the main site on one day. Semifinals and finals will be held on the next.

In addition, wrestling, considered a high-contact sport, could start on November 2 with competition on December 7. The other two high-contact sports in dance and competitive cheer could start practice on Monday, September 21.

Swimming & diving and bowling can start practice on November 2. Swimming & diving can start competition on November 16, a week later than the original start.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KHSAA commissioner says some schools facing sanctions for not following COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David W. Baker
Fall sports competitions began last week in Kentucky and some schools are being accused of not following the KHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 24.

Sports

WATCH: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports, review fall sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Board is expected to review its fall plan and see if any changes need to be made, as well as discuss the upcoming winter sports season.

Sports

More than a game: Pulaski County dad makes son’s first football game after stage four cancer diagnosis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Scott Sullivan was diagnosed with stage four Kidney Cancer, just a few weeks ago after getting a COVID-19 test. After many tests the doctor’s realized the cancer had spread to not only his kidneys, but his spine, and his brain, leaving him with only weeks, maybe days left.

Latest News

Sports

Herro, Washington make NBA All-Rookie Second team

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Fourteen players from Calipari’s first 10 Kentucky teams have been tabbed All-Rookie

Sports

Team of the Week: Floyd Central Jaguars

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Congrats to the Floyd Central Jaguars, this week’s team of the week!

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

State

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

Sports

Benny Snell shines on Monday Night Football

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
He recorded his first NFL 100-yard rushing game Monday night.