Kentucky Elections board settles whistleblower’s lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Board of Elections has voted to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit with a former staff member who said he was fired in 2017 for accusing the Secretary of State’s Office of improperly gathering voter information during campaigns.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the state will pay Matthew Selph $142,500 in the settlement that was agreed to on Tuesday.

An attorney for the Board of Elections says the settlement simply resolves the issue without any admissions of guilt. Selph’s lawyer says he’s glad to put the dispute behind him and move on.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is still investigating the claims.

