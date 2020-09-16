Advertisement

High income essential workers getting child care financial assistance has contributed to early depletion of funds

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Essential workers like nurse case manager Shanna Goodwin thought they’d be getting financial help the entire school year for child care, but they got a letter from the DHHR saying funding allocated for that has already been exhausted.

“It was such an abrupt announcement,” Goodwin said. “Everyone was caught off guard.”

In March, the CARES Act allocated $23 million in federal dollars for child care, with a portion going to support essential workers needing child care.

Goodwin and her fellow essential workers are wondering why that funding, which they were told would last 12 months, is already nearly gone.

A spokesperson for the DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program, as well as families who almost meet typical subsidy guidelines. With the program being used by so many people, the federal funding was quickly depleted.

After Sept. 30, to be eligible for COVID-19 critical child care, family incomes cannot exceed certain DHHR guidelines. For example, a four-person family wouldn’t be eligible for assistance if their income is more than about $3,200 a month.

“We’ve got parents struggling, calling every family member they have the night before, asking to keep their kids,” Goodwin said. “It’s just extremely stressful, so the one constant everyone was counting on and let everyone breathe a sigh of relief was their childcare was taken care of. They knew exactly where their kids were going to be, it was a safe environment, it was paid for because this money was there.”

Goodwin had planned to have her kids doing virtual learning at a daycare in Winfield. Had she known the financial help would be ending so soon, she would’ve made other plans.

“Literally days after pulling them out of school, allowing them to go virtual, trying to figure out this whole pandemic, the rug was pulled out from under me,” she said.

With school districts potentially not doing in-person classes any given week because of West Virginia’s color-coding system, paying for daycare this fall could be an extra financial burden essential workers didn’t think they’d have to worry about.

“I know 15 nurses on one unit who have been counting on this child care certificate,” Goodwin said. “If you take away all their funding all at once, and they don’t have a backup plan, that’s 15 nurses from one unit that could possibly be calling in because they don’t have child care.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Pandemic reshaping Halloween for Kentucky: No decision yet on trick-or-treating

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
“We are still thinking through Halloween,” Governor Andy Beshear said, when asked about his plans during a COVID-19 update Monday.

Regional

Commonwealth Attorney: Two plead guilty in fatal Wise County cemetery shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Two people involved in a fatal shooting at a Wise County cemetery in February 2020 pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Regional

Popular Wise County campground set to reopen in 2021 following necessary repairs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The ‘Bark Camp recreation area’ in Coeburn, Virginia has been closed for almost two years due to a water system failure but work is now underway to get the area back up and running.

Forecast

One more day of warmth before temperatures fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a cooler day yesterday, thanks to haze from the smoke from the West Coast wildfires (yes, you read that right), we should some warmer temperatures today.

News

Mountain College earns national rankings from U.S. News and World Report 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Pulaski County tops 700 COVID-19 cases, first in our region 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Scott County food pantry supports students and families during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Before the pandemic, the pantry was packing sack lunches for mainly the homeless, but have now have started packing them for students as well.

Sports

More than a game: Pulaski County dad makes son’s first football game after stage four cancer diagnosis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Scott Sullivan was diagnosed with stage four Kidney Cancer, just a few weeks ago after getting a COVID-19 test. After many tests the doctor’s realized the cancer had spread to not only his kidneys, but his spine, and his brain, leaving him with only weeks, maybe days left.

National

Man fled a police traffic stop, leaves behind his winning lottery ticket

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man fled a traffic stop in Georgia, leaving behind what Cherokee County Sheriff’s office deputies said a bag containing drugs and a $100 winning lottery ticket, CNN reported.

Regional

Funding for child care for essential workers exhausted much earlier than expected

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program as well as families living closer to the poverty line, and with the program being used by so many people, the federal funding was quickly depleted.