Advertisement

Herro, Washington make NBA All-Rookie Second team

Fourteen players from Calipari’s first 10 Kentucky teams have been tabbed All-Rookie
Miami Heat
Miami Heat(WYMT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Not only does the Kentucky men’s basketball program develop more players for the NBA than any other program in the country, the Wildcats are proving time and time again that they’re better prepared than any other competing alumni.

The latest example was the Tuesday release of the 2020 NBA All-Rookie teams, which featured former UK men’s basketball stars Tyler Herro and PJ Washington, both of whom made the All-Rookie Second Team.

It’s the eighth time in the last 10 seasons a player has made one of two All-Rookie Teams after playing at Kentucky, plus the 10th time in 12 seasons for a John Calipari-coached player when including Memphis standouts Tyreke Evans and Derrick Rose. It’s also the fourth time in the last 10 seasons there have been multiple Wildcats on the All-Rookie teams, including three in both 2015-16 (Karl Anthony-Towns, Devin Booker and Willie Cauley-Stein) and three in 2010-11 (John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe).

With the selections of Washington and Herro, 14 Wildcats have earned All-Rookie status over the last 10 years, the best mark of any school during that time period. Calipari has coached 16 in the last 12 seasons when factoring in Evans and Rose.

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters selected this year’s NBA All-Rookie teams. The media voted for five players for the first team and five players for the second team at any position. Players received two points for each first-team vote and one point for each second-team vote.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30–Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting for the NBA All-Rookie Team or the league’s other traditional end-of-season awards.

Herro earned 115 total points, coming up just a point shy of the final first-team selection, Eric Paschall (Golden State). He also received 23 first-team votes.

Washington tallied 88 total points with eight first-team votes.

The UK duo was joined by Terrence Davis II (Toronto), Coby White (Chicago) and Rui Hachimura (Washington).

Kentucky tied Gonzaga with two representatives on the All-Rookie teams.

Latest News

Sports

Team of the Week: Floyd Central Jaguars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Congrats to the Floyd Central Jaguars, this week’s team of the week!

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

State

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

Latest News

Sports

Benny Snell shines on Monday Night Football

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
He recorded his first NFL 100-yard rushing game Monday night.

Sports Overtime

No. 5 Paintsville storms back to defeat East Jessamine

Updated: 23 hours ago
No. 5 Paintsville storms back to defeat East Jessamine

Sports Overtime

Knox Central wins defensive battle over Harlan County

Updated: 23 hours ago
Knox Central wins defensive battle over Harlan County

Sports Overtime

Shelby Valley scores early and often in win over Jackson County

Updated: 23 hours ago
Shelby Valley scores early and often in win over Jackson County

Sports Overtime

No. 3 Somerset starts season with big win over No. 10 Whitley County

Updated: 23 hours ago
No. 3 Somerset starts season with big win over No. 10 Whitley County

Sports Overtime

No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over No. 6 Bell County

Updated: 23 hours ago
No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over No. 6 Bell County