Advertisement

Health officials issue possible COVID-19 exposure warning for business customers in two counties

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department are asking people who visited some businesses in two Eastern Kentucky counties to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Three businesses in Perry County and one in Letcher County are included in the alert.

We’re told if you visited the Arby’s in Hazard on September 5th or 6th, the Hazard Burger King on September 9th and/or September 12th and the Food City meat department in Hazard any day last week (September 7th-11th), you may have been exposed to the virus. This comes in addition to the advisory the health department issued on Monday for the Hazard Applebees if you visited there between September 5th and September 12th.

In Letcher County, people who visited the Dairy Hut in Whitesburg on September 10th or 11th, may have been exposed to the virus as well.

Officials say to monitor your symptoms. If you develop a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, call your doctor.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second audit on former Breathitt County sheriff finds more discrepancies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the 2018 tax settlement for former Breathitt County Sheriff Ray Clemons on Wednesday.

News

Former Pike County Judge Executive dies at 82

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wayne T. Rutherford was Pike County’s longest-serving judge-executive, serving in the role three times between 1970 and 2015.

Sports

KHSAA commissioner says some schools facing sanctions for not following COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David W. Baker
Fall sports competitions began last week in Kentucky and some schools are being accused of not following the KHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

News

Multi-million dollar road widening project announced in Corbin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The money comes as part of a $1 billion investment from the Trump Administration for infrastructure improvements across the country.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 88 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Tuesday.

News

Ten arrested by law enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested several people from the Weeksbury, Melvin and Wheelwright communities.

Regional

Tennessee school district will stop promoting Christianity

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee school district that was sued last year by two atheist families for promoting Christianity has agreed to stop the practice.

State

Pandemic reshaping Halloween for Kentucky: No decision yet on trick-or-treating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
“We are still thinking through Halloween,” Governor Andy Beshear said, when asked about his plans during a COVID-19 update Monday.

Regional

Commonwealth Attorney: Two plead guilty in fatal Wise County cemetery shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Two people involved in a fatal shooting at a Wise County cemetery in February 2020 pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Regional

Popular Wise County campground set to reopen in 2021 following necessary repairs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The ‘Bark Camp recreation area’ in Coeburn, Virginia has been closed for almost two years due to a water system failure but work is now underway to get the area back up and running.