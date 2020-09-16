Health officials issue possible COVID-19 exposure warning for business customers in two counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department are asking people who visited some businesses in two Eastern Kentucky counties to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Three businesses in Perry County and one in Letcher County are included in the alert.

We’re told if you visited the Arby’s in Hazard on September 5th or 6th, the Hazard Burger King on September 9th and/or September 12th and the Food City meat department in Hazard any day last week (September 7th-11th), you may have been exposed to the virus. This comes in addition to the advisory the health department issued on Monday for the Hazard Applebees if you visited there between September 5th and September 12th.

In Letcher County, people who visited the Dairy Hut in Whitesburg on September 10th or 11th, may have been exposed to the virus as well.

Officials say to monitor your symptoms. If you develop a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, call your doctor.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.